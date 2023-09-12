Angie Dube eager to represent Zim at inaugural Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ANGELA “Angie” Nokuthaba Dube, a radiant soul hailing from Bulawayo and the reigning Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Queen, is brimming with joy and gratitude for the privilege of representing Zimbabwe in the inaugural Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa pageant.

The pageant is going to be held in Zimbabwe at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on October 14. A total of 18 contestants, representing 10 countries in Southern Africa, will grace the stage. Among them, seven accomplished gentlemen will compete for the coveted title of Mr Albinism Southern Africa 2023, while 11 exceptional ladies will vie for the honour of becoming Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023.

Participating countries are hosts Zimbabwe, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

Angie said she is delighted to have been identified as the suitable model to ensure the crown stays home.

“To represent Zimbabwe in the upcoming first-ever edition of Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023, there was an interview set for all the aspiring candidates who wanted to represent Zimbabwe. The interviewers consisted of 10 highly respectable individuals from all over Africa as well as the United Nations independent expert.

“It was after the gruesome and difficult interview that I got to be selected as the best candidate to represent Zimbabwe and that happened for all the countries that are competing as well,” said Angie.

She said she will use the platform as being the voice of people living with albinism.

“I am honoured to be part of this pageant because it’s not just a pageant, but a platform to raise awareness about Albinism and issues affecting people with Albinism. I believe it’s also where people with Albinism are embraced and where their talents are nurtured and their diversity celebrated.

“This is an international platform which will see people from all over Africa come together to celebrate and to choose a representative that will boldly stand in the Southern African region and advocate for the rights of people with Albinism at the same time being a beauty queen with brains. Therefore, I am excited to be part of this journey and I can’t wait to see what unfolds,” said Angie.

Angie said she believes the grace of God is what made her to be the chosen one and asked for help from well-wishers to ensure her journey is a success.

“The selection process wasn’t easy and each and every lady who wanted to represent Zimbabwe was very well articulated and if not for the grace and the time of God I wouldn’t be representing Zimbabwe.

“In representing Zimbabwe however, there are certain drawbacks therefore I am in need of people who can stand with Zimbabwe in supporting this journey. I am in need of sponsors who will help me achieve this dream. I believe a win for me will also be a win for Zimbabwe and without Zimbabwe I cannot make it,” said Angie.

