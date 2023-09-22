Angry man plunges okapi into younger brother’s chest, ‘for proposing love to his wife’

Midlands Bureau

POLICE in Gokwe South have arrested a 34-year-old -man for allegedly stabbing his younger brother whom he accused of proposing love to his wife.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel said the incident took place at Nebumu Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe South on Tuesday.

“Circumstances are that Joshua Wonzeri (34) and his young brother Rabson Wonzeri (21) were coming from a beer drink. Joshua accused his brother of proposing love to his wife and a misunderstanding ensued between them,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Joshua allegedly produced a knife and stabbed his brother once in the chest.

“The complainant was ferried to the hospital where he was admitted and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

Investigations, he said, are still going on.