Angry woman attacks ‘husband’s mistress’

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

THREE women from Nyanga in Manicaland were sentenced to 16 months in prison for assaulting a villager after one of the women accused her of having an affair with her husband.

In a statement the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Patience Saunyama (42), Gloria Gara (30) and Juliet Chirangeni (23) of Dzimbiti Village in Nyanga were arraigned before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court to answer to charges of assault.

“On the 12th of August 2024 at around 0800 hours, the first accused person Patience Saunyama went to the complainant’s homestead under the guise of wanting to buy vegetables from the complainant. The two proceeded to the complainant’s garden patch some metres away from the community borehole. Along the way to the garden patch, the accused person began to accuse the complainant of having an affair with her husband.

“The complainant denied the allegations and insisted she had evidence to refute the claims but before she could produce the evidence, the accused person began to assault her indiscriminately using fists and open hands and kicking her with her bare feet. The two accomplices who were at the borehole joined in the assault, attacking the complainant whilst trying fiercely to wrestle away the toddler the complainant held in her arms.”

The women were sentenced to 16 months imprisonment. Six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. The remaining 10 months were suspended on the condition that the accused persons perform 350 hours of community service.