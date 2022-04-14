Anjin targets 900k carats this year

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

LOCAL diamond producer in Chiadzwa, Marange — Anjin Investments (Pvt) Ltd is targeting to produce more than 900 000 carats this year as the firm is operating at 60 percent capacity.

Anjin is a joint venture between Zimbabwe and China, each with 50 percent shareholding.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando is on record saying Anjin Investments is one of the key producers alongside Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company and Murowa Diamonds, whose combined production gives Government assurance of meeting the US$1 billion diamond industry by 2023.

This is despite vandalism of infrastructure and security system between 2016 and 2020 when the company was closed.

Anjin started operations in 2010 and in 2016 it was closed together with other diamond companies in Marange area as Government needed to consolidate diamond mining.

It reopened in 2020 and by then a lot of destruction had been done to property and security system, said Anjin Deputy General Manager Dr Hesphina Rukato.

She said soon after reopening in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic hit as the company was repairing and getting ready to resume production.

Dr Rukato was speaking on the sidelines of the recent extraordinary meeting of the Association of African Diamond Producing Countries (ADPA) Committee of Experts and Council of Ministers here.

She said the company is operating at 60 percent capacity and its target is to grow to become the biggest diamond producer in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“We are operating at 60 percent capacity as we are still rehabilitating and repairing equipment and infrastructure that was damaged.

We are producing, sorting, washing, cleaning and selling diamonds and our target this year is 900 000 carats,” said Dr Rukato.

She could not be drawn into sharing current production figures.

The diamond industry as a sector is expected to contribute US$1 billion to the US$12 billion mining industry milestone by 2023.

There are more than 60 minerals in the country and Government has made significant progress in attracting investors to exploit them.

Dr Rukato said Anjin is geared to work with other producers in growing the diamond sector.

Anjin is spearheading a number of community development projects to give back to the community.

The company built houses and schools for communities displaced by the mine and will soon start sporting activities targeting women and youths.

— @ncubeleo