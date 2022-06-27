Ankela Zex bags ambassador role

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

June has turned out to be a hot and productive month for Pumula’s resident “landlord” Ankela Zex as he has clinched a brand ambassador role for a funeral service company.

The comedian who recently added music to his portfolio with the release of his debut single, “Gabha Bank” is now Umthwakazi Funerals’ brand ambassador.

Ankela Zex told Chronicle Showbiz that his comedy antics landed him the ambassadorial job.

“One of the directors of the company is a fan of my jokes. I didn’t know by then. We happened to meet at a show and, excitedly, he asked if I could do something for UMthwakazi Funerals.

“I agreed and did a skit that was recorded and eventually used for their marketing. Then they posted the video on their Facebook page and WhatsApp platforms. They later called me for an interview and we had a memorandum of understanding,” he said. – @eMKlass_49