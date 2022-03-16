Ankela Zex needs help to make overseas trip possible

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Reigning National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Outstanding Comedian Ankela Zex Mdawini is basking in glory as he is poised to perform in New Zealand in May.

But, financial constraints are posing a threat to his trip as he does not have a passport and needs to apply for one urgently.

The gazetted fee for an emergency passport is US$200 for three days and US$318 for one that will be processed in 24 hours. Ankela Zex said winning the Nama gong opened doors for him before extending a plea to well-wishers.

“After winning the Nama gong, doors have opened for me.

I’ve been trying to absorb the pressure, but now I need help.

I’ve been invited to go and do shows in New Zealand.

“I’m among six artistes that have been invited.

The problem is that I don’t have a passport and it’s urgently wanted.

I have to go to Harare because here they are saying their machines are down. I need about US$350 for that.

“I’m kindly asking those who can and are willing to help to partner with me so that I don’t lose this rare opportunity,” said Ankela Zex.

We are wanted in May so they need our passports now to process visas.

Three have submitted their passports already.”

The comedian said despite his best efforts to raise the money, he has had a tough time and extra hands are needed.

“People in my vicinity have already contributed US$30 to the cause.

I have US$100 so I’m in need of US$166 to make sure that I have my passport processed,” he added.

The Pumula resident was coy on what type of shows he is meant to stage in New Zealand saying that the event was exclusive.