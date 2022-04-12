Ankela Zex produces movie to fight substance abuse

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Comedian, Ankela Zex is set to premiere a short film that seeks to fight substance abuse on Friday.

The skits master said the movie titled Formula for disaster will premiere on Facebook. With the help of his friends, they will lay bare the ill effects of substance abuse.

“Together with my fellow actors and friends, we’ve decided to make a movie that raises awareness of substance abuse. The short movie features comedienne Rejoice Dlamini and a group of actors who call themselves RMDA. It was shot at Emganwini.

“In this story, I act like an invalid who is into drugs and ends up suffering from kidney and lung problems and ultimately dies, leaving behind a wife and son. This then leads to the son being prone to peer pressure and ultimately ends up in the drug abuse route.

“In the end, he ends up a crazy man and all of these things take a toll on the surviving wife. It’s quite a sad story,” said Ankela Zex.

Ankela Zex who is widely known for his comic skits that he does whenever he commutes is a recipient of the 2022 National Arts Merit Awards for Best Comedian gong. The Pumula Old resident promised many visual works with his newly-found team of actors to keep entertaining the public.

“This is the first of many projects that we have lined up for the coming weeks and months so the public must be on the lookout for these projects,” said the comedian. – @eMKlass_49