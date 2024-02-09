Annual Bakers Conference for Bulawayo

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

THE Baker’s Excel Company will later this month hold their annual baker’s conference in Bulawayo where they are expecting more than 100 people to attend from across the country.

One of the directors Sarah Masiane says the conference will be held at Rainbow Hotel on February 24 starting from 9am till 5 pm.

She says the conference will be running under the theme “cakeprenuership” as it will be an opportunity for bakers to transform their passion into profits and learn on the best tools that can help them to make the best cakes.

Sarah said there will be a panel of speakers that will give insights on different issues to do with baking.

“The reason why we are doing this conference which we launched in 2019 is that we saw the need to provide support to bakers in the industry. This is a way of ensuring that everyone improves their skills and we all do our best. We realised that doing one on one lessons on baking is very expensive and beginners end up not affording to do that which is why we started hosting one big conference where all these things will be discussed,” said Sarah.

She said past conferences have been a success as they have once hosted 200 people in one conference.

“In cake business your network is your net worth and being with people from different dimensions in life under one roof is very important. We believe when we are working as a team it is easy to get the best result as compared to writing alone hence the conference will also encourage bakers to improve, to learn and to be better,” said Sarah.

@flora_sibanda