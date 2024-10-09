Annual State of the Mining Industry Report expected at Mine Entra today

Business Writer

THE Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe is expected to release the annual State of the Mining Industry Report today in Bulawayo, on the sidelines of the 27th edition of the Mining, Engineering, and Transport Expo (Mine Entra).

Lead researcher, Professor Albert Makochekanwa, is scheduled to present the survey findings.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando, Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe chief executive officer Issac Kwesu, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development Clemence Chiduwa, and other top industry officials are billed to attend the event.

The Government has set a new US$40 billion by 2030 target for the mining sector.

The mining industry contributes over 75 percent to national exports while employing over a million people directly and indirectly.

The State of the Mining Industry Survey was conceived in 2015 to provide a detailed account of the state of affairs in the mining industry vis-à-vis key performance opportunities, prospects and challenges in the mining sector.

Since its inception, the report has become the main reliable source of the state of affairs on the performance and prospects of the mining industry.

The survey reports have assisted in bridging the information gap and providing leverage for Government policy as well as strategic planning for other key stakeholders that include mining houses, investors, financiers, suppliers, labour and communities.