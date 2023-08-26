Anointed by the late Orlando Pirates super fan: How Bosso’s Mgijimi came to being

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

FOOTBALL is arguably the most followed sport in the world and has crazy fans around the globe.

The world over, there are staunch supporters who have made it a point that they never miss their beloved teams’ matches.

From the thousands that throng the stadiums week in and week out, there is always some that stand out. They have acquired the “Super Fan” title due to the way they stand out from the rest.

Just down south in neighbouring South Africa, there was a fan who stood out among the rest and this was the late Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane.

Mgijimi was a staunch supporter of South African football giants, Orlando Pirates.

He was a hardcore Buccaneer as Pirates are sometimes referred to and he stood out among the rest of the fans. Mgijimi used to paint his face white and moved with a banner written “Mgijimi” hanging from his neck. He was the Soweto Giants’ super fan.

Many football fanatics looked up to him for entertainment and some wanted to be like him. An Orlando Pirates match was not the same without him.

Every big team across the globe has a hardcore like him.

Back home, local giants Highlanders seem to have found their own version of Mgijimi but unlike the South African icon, theirs is literally “Mgijimi” as he runs throughout the stadium during his beloved side’s matches.

He stands out from everybody else and was fortunate to meet the late Sindane in 2019 when Orlando Pirates came to Zimbabwe for a Caf Champions’ league group match against FC Platinum in Bulawayo.

Aspiring to be like the legendary super fan, Bosso’s very own Mgijimi, real name Mayibongwe Mkhweli was given blessings by the late Sindane.

“I loved Orlando Pirates’ Mgijimi for being the team’s biggest fan. I remember meeting him when Pirates came to Barbourfields and we had a moment to chat. After telling him that I also identify myself as Mgijimi, he gave me his blessings and encouraged me to continue with what I had been doing.

“I was honoured to meet him (Sindane) and when we separated, he gave me some of his white powder that he was using on his face,” said Mkhweli.

He said he developed a passion for running when he was at primary school hence he has no problem running throughout the match.

“For as long as I stay healthy and alive, I will not stop running. I will lift the name Mgijimi until my last breath,” he said.

Mkhweli is joined in the running by his friend who is popularly known as ‘Mfundisi’ which loosely translates to Pastor.

The duo, prior to their re-union at Barbourfields Stadium, attended the same school back in the days at Fort Usher Primary School in Matopo. After school they went separate ways but later united as Highlanders’ super fans.

The exuberant duo also expressed their gratitude to fellow Highlanders fans who have been supporting them throughout their journey.

“There is one fan who paid our entrance fees for all away matches last season and some fans offer us refreshments during home games,” said Mkhweli.

Mgijimi and Mfundisi do not just provide entertainment to other football fans but motivate players through their energetic running.

@brandon_malvin