Anointed Family Ministries: Building a sanctuary of hope in Ntsomo Village

IN the heart of Ntsomo Village, nestled in Insiza North, Matabeleland South Province, Anointed Family Ministries church is reaching out to the generosity of well-wishers to fulfil their vision of constructing a temple worth US$10 000. For the past eight years, this branch of the church has persevered, with the Government allocating them land. Situated along the Bulawayo-Masvingo Road, approximately 35 kilometres away from Zvishavane, the church has faced numerous challenges in providing a suitable place of worship for its congregation.

In an interview with Saturday Chronicle, Allan Ndlovu, the spokesperson for Allan Ndlovu, the spokesperson for Anointed Family Ministriess, explained the hardships they have faced. For six years, the church had been gathering under a tree, and only in 2021, managed to construct a temporary structure that falls short of providing adequate shelter for its members. With a total membership of 100, predominantly young people and rural residents, the church employs four permanent staff members.

“We are looking forward to building a permanent structure that can accommodate 600 to 1000 people in the future. However, we have realised that raising enough funds for the structure we envision is a challenge. Therefore, we appeal to well-wishers for financial or material assistance to help us save lives. We welcome donations of cement, money, or any materials that can contribute to the construction of the temple. Our goal is to build a structure worth US$10 000, and while we have managed to mould 10 000 bricks, we are now facing difficulties in purchasing other materials and commencing construction. Many of our congregants are elderly, unemployed, pupils, or students, making it challenging for them to contribute financially,” said Ndlovu.

The church acknowledges that they are reaching out to individuals who may also be struggling in their own lives, but they remain hopeful that the public will respond to their appeal for support.

Apostle Klassi Ncube, the founder of Anointed Family Ministries, shared his personal journey and the impact of his upbringing on his education. Having grown up in rural areas of Zhombe in Midlands Province, Apostle Ncube faced numerous challenges in receiving education and exposure. He highlighted his deep calling to serve the work of God and the need for assistance in developing the church’s mission. Despite managing to establish three branches over 11 years, two of them are on rented premises, and the Ntsomo branch, in particular, poses a risk to people’s safety due to its unstable structure.

Apostle Ncube made a heartfelt appeal for funding to preserve and serve the lives of the congregation.

Ntsomo headman, Sikhumbuzo Nsingo, highlighted the significance of churches in communities, underlining their role in reducing drug abuse cases. He praised the positive impact of Anointed Family Ministries, acknowledging the church’s contributions to the community, such as providing benches and support for various occasions.

Sofaya Ncube, a congregant of the church and a villager, expressed her commitment to supporting the construction of the temple. She extended a warm invitation to Government, charitable organisations, and well-wishers to contribute financially or donate construction supplies.

Those willing to assist Anointed Family Ministries in realising their vision can contact Allan Ndlovu on 0775150108.