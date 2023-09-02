Another big fire rocks Bulawayo

Fire broke out at a CMED garage in Bulawayo's Kelvin

Online writer

A FIRE has broken out at a CMED garage in Bulawayo’s Kelvin industrial area.

Property worth millions of dollars has been destroyed.

Details about the cause of the inferno are still to be ascertained.

Three days ago Mutizi flea market in Bulawayo was razed by a mysterious fire that destroyed everything leaving the more than 200 vendors operating from the stalls with nothing.

The flea market is situated along Lobengula Street behind the High Court on 8th Avenue extension opposite to Egodini.

This is a developing story…