Breaking News
Another big fire rocks Bulawayo

Another big fire rocks Bulawayo

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Another big fire rocks Bulawayo

02 Sep, 2023 - 17:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Another big fire rocks Bulawayo Fire broke out at a CMED garage in Bulawayo's Kelvin

The Chronicle

Online writer

A FIRE has broken out at a CMED garage in Bulawayo’s Kelvin industrial area.

Property worth millions of dollars has been destroyed.

Details about the cause of the inferno are still to be ascertained.

Three days ago Mutizi flea market in Bulawayo was razed by a mysterious fire that destroyed everything leaving the more than 200 vendors operating from the stalls with nothing.

The flea market is situated along Lobengula Street behind the High Court on 8th Avenue extension opposite to Egodini.

This is a developing story…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting