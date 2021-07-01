Another Chibuku Super Cup match postponed due to Covid-19

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A second Chibuku Super Cup match pitting Triangle United and Ngezi Platinum Stars has been postponed after Triangle players and officials tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed.

The match was set for Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Saturday.

Early this week, the PSL iced the ZPC Kariba and Harare City encounter after the electricity men’s players and officials were also found positive of the virus.

“This serves to advise that the Chibuku Super Cup match between Triangle United FC and Ngezi Platinum Stars FC scheduled to be played on Saturday 3 July 2021 has been postponed. This is to allow Triangle United FC players and officials, who have tested positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate in line with the Covid-19 protocols.

“Clubs are reminded to follow the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. The postponed fixture will be rearranged in due course,” read a statement by PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare.

Last week the PSL announced that if a team records seven or more positive cases, its match will be postponed immediately to allow the affected individuals to self-isolate in line with the Covid-19 protocols.