Another Covid-19 related death recorded in Zim

Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded one more Covid-19 related death and four new cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cumulative cases to 7 816.

The total number of deaths now stands at 228 while the national recovery rate stands at 78 percent.

A total of 504 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 0,8 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the four new cases are local cases with the death having been reported in Bulawayo province.

“As of September 28, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 7 816 confirmed cases, 6 112 recoveries and 228 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Six new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 78 percent and active case go down to 1 476 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 1 441 cases, 1 297 recoveries, 100 active cases and 44 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 777 cases, 587 recoveries, 183 active cases and seven deaths, while Matabeleland North has 134 cases, 128 recoveries, three active cases and three deaths.