“Another” disruption in water supplies

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle Online reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has issued a statement informing residents of disruption in water supplies, amid a diarrhea outbreak in some suburbs of the city.

Affected suburbs include Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Entumbane, njube, Mpopoma, Matshobana, Lobengukla and Emabutweni.

“The city of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an interruption of water supplies dues to a burst that occurred on the afternoon of Friday 10 March 2023. The burst occurred at the corner of Masiyephambili Road and Luveve Road, on a 24-inch (600mm) bulk main from Magwegwe reservoir,” read the statement.

However, the majority of the areas last had running water last Sunday, where the city council only managed to pump water to households for a few hours.