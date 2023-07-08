Another drag-racing blockbuster at BMC

The Chronicle

Barnabas Masimba, online reporter

All roads lead to the Bulawayo Motoring Club (BMC) today for another nail-biting  drag racing finale as champions in 7 class categories seek to defend their crowns from hungry contenders.

Class A Dylan  PRAGJI  has been dominating this class

Class B Kyle Zerf

Class D Jordan Dare

Class E

Terry Alibery.. Class of his own Gold Chev Chevair. Best time in his class. Also best time overall in the past drags. He was to face the Purple  Beast but unfortunately the beast developed a gearbox fault

Class TA JosephRainsford took the drags by storm. Will he keep up appearances

Class TB Aiden White. The Boon his Skyline never disappoint. Will he maintain the win, beat his own record?

Class TC         Maponda Tinashe The BMW of the moment.

