Another drug pusher arrested

Online Reporter

Police have arrested a suspected drug pusher in Harare, as the national anti-drug crackdown continues to gather momentum.

Police said, on Twitter, that they acted on a tip-off and arrested Moses Chibesu (28) in Warren Park, for possessing 40 grammes of crystal meth packed in 127 plastic sachets and 20 grammes of dagga.

The country has declared war on drug and substance abuse, mainly targeting supply chains.

Addressing thousands of youths drawn from the southern region during the Economic Development Conference towards a drug-free nation for the attainment of Vision 2030 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo on 12 April, President Mnangagwa said all arms of Government will continue to expunge every point along the supply chain to deal with the source and destination points of illicit drugs and substances.

President Mnangagwa said harmful drugs and substances will not be allowed to proliferate in Zimbabwe with Government having scaled up the fight against the scourge.