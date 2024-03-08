Another elderly Chegutu man jailed for cultivating dagga

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Chegutu Magistrates’ Court has jailed another Chegutu man for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 2 March 2024 the Police received a tipoff to the effect Alfred Gwanyoya was cultivating dagga in his garden. Police acted on the tipoff and proceeded to the garden where 36 plants of dagga were recovered leading to his arrest.

“He was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment of which 8 months were suspended. He will serve 7 months effectively”, said the NPAZ

During the week, Cephas Hove (76) from Chegutu was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment for illegally cultivating dagga at his homestead.