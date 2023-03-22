Another exclusive pool party with Boity at Vic Falls Carnival loading…

Showbiz Reporter

Popular South African media personality, Boity Thulo, is set to return to Zimbabwe for another appearance at the forthcoming Victoria Falls Carnival.

The television personality, rapper, actress, and businesswoman was a hit last year as she hosted an exclusive pool party to promote her BT Signature sparkling drink at the Elephant Hills Resort. She went on to perform on the carnival’s main stage.

This year, she has lined up yet another party that is promising to be even more explosive.

Sharing a video of last year’s happenings, Boity said: “Vic Falls Carnival 2023 is back and I cannot wait to be part of it again! If last year’s BT Signature pool party was anything to go by, I cannot wait for next month.”

From the party, Boity is billed to perform on the carnival main stage alongside the likes of Black Motion, Musa Keys, Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall and Anita Jaxson.

The carnival is set to run from April 28 to 30 at the Elephant Hills Resort.