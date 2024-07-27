Another grand opportunity upon us to market our country

Zimbabwe is playing host to the United Nations Tourism’s inaugural Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa which started in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The three-day conference being held at the Elephant Hills resort and expected to be attended by more than 10 000 delegates from across the globe, is yet another endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice.

The country continues to host high profile international conferences and sports tournaments as it consolidates its position as a member of the comity of nations.

The gastronomy conference is another confirmation of the success of Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement policy guided by its mantra of being a friend to all and enemy to none. Zimbabwe was chosen to host the gastronomy conference following an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar conference held in Spain in October last year.

The ongoing conference is the first gastronomy conference to be held on the African continent which enhances Zimbabwe’s position as a trailblazer in promoting brand Africa. Zimbabwe has played host to international sports tournaments such as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B and Women Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The gastronomy conference, just like the international sports tournaments, has provided the country yet another opportunity to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage hospitality.

We want at this juncture to urge foreign delegates to take advantage of the conference to visit Zimbabwe’s other tourist attractions such as Hwange National Park, Great Zimbabwe, Nyanga, Vumba Mountains and Mana Pools among others.

The visiting delegates should be our ambassadors when they return to their respective countries hence the need for us as citizens to show our hospitality. The delegates should speak about Zimbabwe’s beauty and the hospitality of its people when they return to their countries.

The challenge to the tourism industry is to ensure we have repeat visits of such international tourists and this is only possible if the visitors enjoy or services and facilities. It is, therefore, incumbent upon each and every tourism player to provide the best services and facilities to our guests.