Another gruesome murder lives Kwekwe community shocked

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The Kwekwe community witnessed yet another gruesome murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in yet unclear circumstances.

The body of Nicodimus Choga (29) , a popular firewood vendor, was discovered in Mbizo 15 suburb with multiple stab wounds on 14 June around 6PM.

Police confirmed the gruesome murder which comes barely a month after the callous murder of a veteran educationist Mr Lovemore Marume and another woman whose bodies were found lying next to each other in another murder that left everyone shocked.

“Police confirm the murder of Choga whose body was found lying in a pool of blood along a dust road in Mbizo 15 around 6PM. Preliminary inquiries established that he had been at a nearby tuck-shop having altercation with some men who were wearing black leather jackets,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to approach the nearest police station.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to approach any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.

