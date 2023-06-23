Another Honda-FIT Robbery

Online Writer

A HONDA-FIT driver allegedly robbed a 27-year-old woman who was returning from South Africa of property valued at US$930 including US$120 and R1 100.

Insp Mahoko said the incident occurred on Thursday around 6 PM in Mkoba high density suburb in Gweru.

“Allegations are that the victim was coming from South Africa when she boarded a grey Honda fit with only the driver on board at Zuva Service Station, along Lobengula Avenue, Gweru, on her way home,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said on reaching Takwirira Primary School in Mkoba 17, the driver allegedly stopped his vehicle.

“He hit the victim with a stick and ordered her to surrender all her valuables while threatening to kill her. The suspect took a Samsung A3 cellphone, a Black Nokia cellphone, and two bags containing clothes and groceries,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said after committing the offence, the driver allegedly ordered her to disembark before driving away.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the suspect to visit any nearest police station,” he said.

Police have always warned members of the public against boarding unregistered vehicles as a majority of them are used by robbers.