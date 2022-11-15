Another #ILoveMsiz’kay concert on the cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FOLLOWING the successful hosting of the #ILoveMsiz’kay concert last year, the fast-rising musician is planning to host another edition of the event next month.

The inaugural event was held on December 15 last year and this year, it will be held on December 10. The debut event was fruitful to its mission that local artistes can successfully stage their own shows.

Msiz’kay said the second edition which will be held at a venue yet to be advised has started shaping up. He said through the concert, which he hopes to continue staging annually, he wants to create a personal relationship with his fans.

“Preparations for the second edition of the #ILoveMsiz’kay concert that’s happening on the 10th of December are coming up well. It’ll be a chance for all Msiz’kay friends and fans to once again, get up close and personal with me, hear my music live and get to know the stories behind the songs,” said Msiz’kay while adding that more details will be announced soon.

“I believe in consistency and one of the things I want to be consistent with is giving people a personal experience with me that they wouldn’t ordinarily get at any other show. It’s my belief that Msiz’kay is the music, Msiz’kay is the truth of our lives and the things that we go through and without a doubt, Msiz’kay is an experience hence the #ILoveMsizkay concert,” he said.

The artiste who is leading the pack of this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) alongside MJ Sings said it is such an honour to be given such recognition. Last year he won the RoilBAA Outstanding Male Artiste of the Year gong.

“I’m humbled to be nominated in three categories at this year’s RoilBAAs. It’s always an honour to have my work recognised in a city with such great talent.”

As the artiste gears up for the awards taking place next month and in preparation for the festive season, he said he will be releasing new music soon. — @mthabisi_mthire