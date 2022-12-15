Another milestone for Zimbabwean swimmer

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers have produced good results once again at the 16th International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Swimming Championships at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Melbourne, Australia with Donata Katai setting her new personal best.

Race day three in Melbourne saw Donata Katai swimming the 50m Backstroke in heat three, lane five. Donata had another personal best time of 28.83.

Tomorrow (Friday), Nomvula Mjimba will take part in the 50m Freestyle heat four lane eight and another Zimbabwean, Liam Davis will participate in the 200m Breaststroke in heat one, lane five.

The other Zimbabwean swimmer in Australia is Liam O’Hara who swum yesterday in the 100m Breaststroke and touched the pad in a new personal best and setting a new national record time of 1.01.31.

Last day of racing for the Zimbabweans will be on Friday.

Australia was given the hosting rights for this edition after the initial hosts, Russia were stripped off the rights to be the host nation.

