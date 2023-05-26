Another movie night with Asaph

Brandon Moyo

LAST Friday proved to be one to remember for the crowds who attended the premiere of the long-awaited 10th installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X film at Bulawayo’s Ster-Kinekor (SK).

Despite having different views about the movie, the people, however, had one thing in common, they all loved the red carpet affair which took place prior to the movie. Hip Hop artiste Asaph hosted the movie lovers on the red carpet with a performance.

This time around, the Idolatry hitmaker, Asaph, will be on the red carpet and joined by songstress Bhekiwe, who will give a performance before the movie Little Mermaid airs as SK serves yet another memorable start to the weekend.

Liquid Home Zimbabwe partnered with SK and Asaph is coming in as the internet service provider’s brand ambassador.

Speaking about last week’s event, Asaph was impressed with what he saw last Friday, from the movie to the ambiance at SK, which was great.

“The movie was fun, it was exciting just seeing everyone who showed up. It was a good atmosphere, good energy. Watching the movie, I loved the balance between action and humour and that cliffhanger, I just can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next, I had fun.

“I love seeing Bulawayo happy like this,” said Asaph.

The hip-hop superstar was not the only one impressed with the way things were organised by the movie exhibitors.

Amanda Fin who came with her colleagues was impressed with the way things were organised at SK.

“We got here and they were playing really nice music. Asaph was hosting us and he did a really good job,” she said.

In the movie, she was impressed by Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) who she said at first, she was indifferent towards because he was the villain of the movie.

“But as the movie went on I grew to like him, and I just really enjoyed his character but I think the movie had a terrible ending,” she said.

Despite having different opinions about the movie, one thing could be agreed on, that SK management, who had promised a time to remember prior to the premier, delivered on their promise.

Tickets for The Little Mermaid are on sale and pegged at US$6– @brandon_malvin