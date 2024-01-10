Another player leaves FC Platinum

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

LONG-SERVING FC Platinum midfielder Raphael Muduviwa has become the latest player to leave the former champions ahead of the start of the new season.

Already, the Platinum Boys have confirmed the departure of defender Gift Bello who announced his retirement at the end of the last campaign.

Other players who have left include Innocent Muchaneka, Perfect Chikwende, Walter Musona, goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Gift Mbweti.

Musona and Chikwende have since joined ambitious Shamva-based side Simba Bhora.

FC Platinum paid tribute to Muduviwa for his 13-year service.

“Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when we’re bidding farewell to a true legend of our club. We’ve shared countless highs and lows at our beloved stadium, and we’ll forever cherish those memories. Thank you for your unwavering loyalty and fighting spirit,” wrote the club.

Muduviwa won four league titles in his 13 years of service at FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum have been linked to the Highlanders duo of Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire.

-@innocentskizoe