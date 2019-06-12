Another presenter leaves Skyz Metro FM

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ANOTHER Skyz Metro FM radio personality, Master Eli, has left the Bulawayo station.

Master Eli who presented Drive Time Sport (weekdays from 6PM to 7PM) and Weekend Breakfast (Sundays from 6AM to 10AM) shows apparently resigned last week to pursue “bigger things”.

His resignation follows that of Babongile Sikhonjwa and TKP earlier this year.

Master Eli announced his departure from the station on his Facebook fan page on Monday and thanked listeners for supporting his radio journey during his two-year stint.

“The radio journey has come to an end! Bigger and better things await! It’s been an honour and pleasure to serve you all that tuned in . . . I leave the race to others to continue with it and I’m leaving with nothing but great memories!

“To the artistes in the city and region, continue to produce great music. Great friends I have made and I thank you all,” posted Master Eli.

Skyz Metro FM station manager, Godwin Phiri, confirmed that Master Eli had left the station saying he tendered his resignation citing that he was moving on to bigger things.

“Master Eli said he was now doing other things and he submitted his resignation. We at Skyz Metro FM accepted it and that was that,” said Phiri.

As the news of Master Eli’s departure trickled in, some of the radio station’s listeners raised concern that something might be wrong at the station as this is the third presenter to leave this year.

In March, Sikhonjwa abruptly left and was followed by his co-presenter, TKP, weeks later.

However, Phiri said the state of affairs in the country could be the likely reason they are losing presenters.

“As with other companies in the country, employees are leaving and Skyz Metro FM isn’t an island. People leave and pursue other things and it’s not an indication that there’s something wrong, it’s just the state of affairs,” said Phiri.