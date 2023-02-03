Another PSL test Sheasham as they hosts Black Rhinos

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY promoted Gweru-based Premiership side Sheasham will get another test of topflight challenge when they play host to Black Rhinos at Ascot Stadium tomorrow.

By playing Black Rhinos, The Construction Boys as Sheasham are affectionately known as, will be “killing” two birds with a stone as they fine tune their players ahead of the season start as well as introduce their players to the Gweru community.

Last weekend, Sheasham lost 1-0 to Dynamos at Ascot Stadium, in a match that coach John Nyikadzino felt gave his charges a good run as they continue to work on their game time. DeMbare’s captain Frank Makarati scored the solitary goal.

Happy Dziwa, Sheasham’s vice-president said the preseason matches that they are lining up in Gweru are part of their drive for fan engagements.

“We value our fans and as brand Sheasham, while we know that coaches want to check the progress of their players, from an administrative point of view it’s key for us to drive fan engagement and try to grow our fan base. We’re appealing to the Gweru community to come and rally behind the boys, come and see how their Premiership representatives look like.

“The team will play two games, with the first starting at 1pm and the second at 3pm,” Dziwa said.

The ambitious Gweru side, who are sponsored by Sheasham Construction have been busy on the transfer market having beefed up their squad with at least 12 players as they seek to stay longer in the topflight.

Ex-Hwange and ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Future Sibanda, the pair of Tichaona Macheka and Tatenda Makurumidze who were signed from Caps United, Tafadzwa Marira (Tenax) and Munyaradzi Chirwa who joined the club from relegated Whawha are some of the players with Premiership experience that have been signed by Sheasham.

Nyikadzino said his players are progressing well and is looking forward to a physical and tactical encounter against the army’s flagship Premiership side Black Rhinos.“Dynamos gave us a good run and it was our first training game. As we head for the second one against Black Rhinos, we shall be able to see all the players in action as we play two games. I’m confident that Black Rhinos just like us are going to give it their all as we continue to fine tune our pre-season training,” said Nyikadzino.

Black Rhinos, who lost several players including Soccer Star of the Year finalist Eli Ilunga, Peace Makaha, Dennis Dauda, Tawanda Chisi and Gareth Madake managed to recruit a number of footballers from fellow army sides Tongogara, Cranborne Bullets and Chapungu.

Nelson Mwanasanga, Darren Mutiwekuzunza, Valentine Katsande, Nigel Gezani, Shelton Mhaka and Clive Rundofa are some of the faces that have joined the side from other uniformed forces backed clubs. – @ZililoR