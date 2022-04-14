Another SA act Mlindo coming to Byo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AS Independence Day celebrations fever grips Bulawayo, revellers in the city are set to enjoy entertainment from another South African artiste, Mlindo The Vocalist who is expected in the city on Friday.

He is billed to perform at Parkview Bar and Grill establishment (formerly known as The Hub) on the same night as his countryman, Amapiano star Daliwonga.

The event that has been dubbed the “Pre-Independence Day Celebrations” will see Mlindo The Vocalist being backed by DJs, Zetfaktor, Kead Wikead, Mzoe and Prince Eskhosini.

Event organiser Nkosana Freyi of Groovamo Entertainment said the show is meant to kickstart the Independence celebrations as well as ensure diversity of content since “it’s not everyone who is after Amapiano these days.”

“On Friday, we’re bringing in Mlindo The Vocalist as a way to show that the city is capable of providing diverse content.

It’s not all about the Amapiano genre as not everyone is after Amapiano these days.

We want to bring something different on the table and Mlindo seems like a perfect fit for that.

“We also want to use the show as a teaser for the main Independence celebrations which will be held at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday.

It’s all systems go for the show and people should come in their numbers,” said Freyi.

On Saturday, Mlindo The Vocalist is expected to head to Gwanda for a show at the Phoenix Shisanyama where he will be flanked by Afro Legacy, Kadder Kwaito Star, Pamela, Leyn as well as DJs Prince Eskhosini, Wycliffe, T-Money and Virus.

This show comes after a botched show at Umguza Yacht Club earlier this year where the Emakhaya singer failed to make it to the country due to health reasons.

However, this will not be his first show in the city as he has been here before, with his last appearance being in 2019 at BAC Leisure.

