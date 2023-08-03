Another SA musician, Sir Trill billed to perform in Gwanda

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

I am sure when the year ends, residents of Gwanda would have seen so many artistes from South Africa in their town as show promoters continue to bring them in.

Following an appearance by Nkosazana Daughter last month, The Ghost, Sir Trill is the latest artiste who is lined up to perform in the town.

The Yini Sdakwa hit-maker who is not new to locals as he has performed in the country before is billed to perform at Phoenix Shisanyama, Eyardini next week Saturday. It will be his first time performing in the mining town.

He will be backed by locals, Tenricks, Revolution DJ Wyqlif, DJ Virus, MC Illy, and MC Gibbons.

DJ Dee Dosh, one of the organisers of the event said preparations for the event are at an advanced stage.

“Following the last event (Nkosazana Daughter) which was oversubscribed, this one is going to be an exclusive event. Gwanda has been doing well in the last events that we’ve hosted and we can’t wait to host the ghost in the town,” Dee Nosh said.

He said the tickets will be out this week at Shisanyama Gwanda. – @TashaMutsiba.