Another stretch of the Bulawayo -Victoria Falls road opened to traffic as Second Republic marches on with development

Work is progressing on the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway in Hwange where the road had deteriorated to appalling levels

Leonard Ncube,Online Reporter

BITUMEN World, which was contracted by Government to rehabilitate the Beitbridge-Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road has opened yet another stretch of a newly resurfaced road in Hwange.

After opening close to 5km between South Mining and Deka River early last month following completion of resurfacing, the contractor has further opened to traffic 5km more between Deka River and Cinderella.

The contractor expects to complete about 20km of newly surfaced road this month.

A news crew observed workmen in full force yesterday where resurfacing is taking place between a stream that usually flooded the road near Cinderella and the railway line where a detour has been opened.

Another detour has been opened between the railway line and Truck Stop where the road has been ripped to allow for surfacing.

Government declared the state of road infrastructure in the country a state of emergency following heavy and destructive rains in the last two years.

Through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, the Second Republic has been rehabilitating the country’s road network to meet world-class standards in line with Vision 2030.

Under the Infrastructure, Utilities and Digital Economy cluster, Zimbabwe’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) prioritises the completion of road rehabilitation projects.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway is a strategic trade route on the regional north-to-south corridor, linking Zimbabwe with South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia as well as the DRC.

The road had over the years deteriorated to appalling levels resulting in a number of fatal accidents.

Bitumen World Site Agent Engineer Cliff Chiukira said they are targeting to finish before the onset of the rainy season.

Bitumen World recently set up an Asphalt Plant in Gwayi to speed up its work.

Pothole patching is also progressing well.

Haulage trucks, mainly from the coal mining areas in the Hwange district, have been largely blamed for the rapid deterioration of the road.

— @ncubeleon