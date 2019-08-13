Another upmarket lodge for Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

A NEW up-market lodge is set to open in Victoria Falls targeting tourists who want a quiet environment and interaction with the wild.

A total of 24 locals will be employed at the 12-bed tented Tsowa Safari Island, which is located in the Zambezi National Park. It is owned by Isibindi Africa Lodges founded by Mr Brett Gehren and offers guests the chance to appreciate the wilderness in Victoria Falls from the comfort of the six tents.

Isibindi Africa Lodges spokesperson Ms Melanie Rosettenstein said the facility strives to also empower locals through employment and affordable rates.

“Tsowa Safari Lodge is an ideal spot from which to explore the area’s many attractions. The target market is the luxury eco-tourists and safari market and as with all Isibindi Lodges, we like to offer a great experience but always keeping our rates competitive so as to exceed expectations,” said Ms Rosettenstein.

She said their rates were affordable even to locals as a way of promoting domestic tourism. The main camp comprises tents, which are about 20 metres apart with a stylish lounge and dining area, as well as two swimming pools and a firepit, all facing Zambezi River. Guests can watch the river glide by or view the abundant wildlife from every vantage point.

In a statement, Mr Gehren said while the lodge is located remotely, it is accessible and easy to get to.

“It’s a great privilege and honour to have been awarded the concession to develop a camp on Tsowa Safari Island. As with all our lodges, every care and consideration has been taken to ensure our six eco-sensitive luxury tents have minimal environmental impact and blend into the stunning natural surroundings.

“We’re confident that our guests will be delighted to know that they are journeying with purpose when they stay with Isibindi Africa,” he said.

The lodge is located centrally between Victoria Falls, Kasane in Botswana, Namibian border and Livingstone in Zambia. Isibindi Africa Lodges has other properties in South Africa’s KwaZulu

Natal namely Thonga Beach Lodge and Kosi Forest Lodge, both located in Isimangaliso Wetland Park and Rhino Ridge Safari Lodge in Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, all in KwaZulu Natal.

Mr Gehren said Isibindi Africa Lodges prides itself for investing across the region where a number of community programmes have been introduced.

In Victoria Falls the group has launched Isibindi Foundation, to uplift the community through conservation projects. The foundation was established this year to consolidate 23 years of community and conservation projects and to also create a purpose-driven entity to assist community initiatives.

With World Wildlife Fund (WWF) chairperson Mr Vusi Khanyile as its patron, it’s objective starts with allowing guests to be philanthropic travellers and to journey with purpose.

Its programmes include helping rural schools with feeding programmes, financing additional support teachers and quarterly visits from external educationists so as to improve the resourcing of education institutions. — @ncubeleon