Another Zim boxer shines in SA

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ANOTHER young Zimbabwean boxer has put up his name to be counted as one of the country’s young up and coming talented boxers after he won his fight at “Pump up the Jam” tournament in South Africa.

Coming from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo, 26-year-old Sinenkosi Mlotshwa beat South Africa’s Saul Hlungwane in their international bantamweight fight by a unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 77-73) at The Box Camp Booysens Boxing Gym.

The boxer who goes by the theme “For the Professor” which is dedicated to his late mentor Rick “The Professor” Weinstein has managed to keep a clean record that has no losses, with four wins and one draw. The fight against Hlungwane was his fifth professional bout.

Mlotshwa dominated the eight-round bout from the start till the end as he landed more punches with weight. Their fight was the main supporting bout of the biggest event of the day which was a contest between Ludumo “9mm” Lamati and Ken Jordan which the former won via unanimous point decision.

Mlotshwa, who went to South Africa as an amateur boxer with five wins under his name where four were by knockouts said his positive mind when he fights has made him a better boxer.

“It feels good to win, every time I step into the ring, I am positive, I don’t entertain any negative thoughts,” he said.

Mlotshwa expects his next fight to be in late November or early December as his team is still working on it.

Follow on Twitter @brandon_malvin