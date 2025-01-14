Another Zimbabwe opposition party backs call to defer 2028 Harmonised Elections

Online Reporter

ANOTHER opposition party has joined calls to defer the 2028 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe, allowing President Mnangagwa’s administration to remain in office until 2030 to complete transformative development projects.

The Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) on Tuesday said the country’s developmental trajectory should be prioritised and that suspending the 2028 elections would enable ongoing progress to continue uninterrupted.

ZANC has aligned itself with the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), the country’s main opposition party, in advocating for the postponement of the 2028 harmonised polls.

The CCC previously announced plans to engage the ruling Zanu PF on the matter, following a resolution made during Zanu PF’s 22nd National People’s Conference in December to extend President Mnangagwa’s term by two years, until 2030.

In a statement, ZANC President Mr Timothy Mncube emphasised that President Mnangagwa’s administration has initiated several transformational development projects that should be sustained until 2030.

“Considering the significant progress made by the Second Republic, we believe that extending President Mnangagwa’s term and shifting the elections from 2028 to 2030 would provide the necessary time to complete ongoing projects and ensure a smoother transition. ZANC remains steadfast in its mission to serve as a vigilant and constructive opposition party,” said Mr Mncube.

He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to holding the government accountable while supporting initiatives that promote Zimbabwe’s prosperity.

“Our commitment is to the nation and its citizens, ensuring that progress and development remain at the forefront of our agenda,” he said.

Mr Mncube also clarified that ZANC is an independent party and not affiliated with the ruling Zanu PF.

“Our party’s ethos is rooted in acknowledging and supporting initiatives that propel national development, irrespective of political affiliations. We firmly believe that opposition should be constructive, offering alternative solutions while recognising and applauding government achievements that benefit our nation,” he said.

Highlighting key projects under the Second Republic, Mr Mncube cited significant contributions to socio-economic growth:

Infrastructure Development: Completion of over 7 000 high-impact projects, including dams, roads, airports, water pipelines, and border posts, which have significantly enhanced national infrastructure.

Energy Sector: Commissioning of the US$1.5 billion Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion project, increasing national grid capacity and addressing power shortages.

Mining Industry: Launch of major mining operations, such as the US$1 billion steel plant by China’s Tsingshan Holding Group, which began production in June 2024, positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in the global steel industry.

Mr Mncube also praised the recent introduction of 99-year leases on farms, describing it as a landmark development that will enable land to be used as collateral to secure funding from banks, thus boosting agricultural productivity.