Another Zimbabwe TV station, NRTV launches on DStv

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

NRTV, a newly-licensed television station owned by Tich Mataz, has been included on MultiChoice Zimbabwe’s various subscription bouquets.

The channel launched on DStv’s channel 288 on Tuesday, adding new flavour to the range of Zimbabwean content being showcased on the DStv packages.

The new channel available to DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Access, and DStv Lite customers, complements the existing four Zimbabwean broadcasters on DStv: Ztv, Yadah, 3Ktv and ZTN Prime.

The station was licensed in 2020 with a promise to offer a diverse and innovative programme range that will enhance viewing enjoyment by local viewers.

Babongile Sikhonjwa, who will be presenting a show on the television station promised local creatives space for their content.

“This will be an opportunity for those involved in the creative and cultural industries to have their content watched by the country at large,” he said.

Moses Matanda, the general manager for NRTV highlighted that Zimbabweans can look forward to content told differently, but relatable globally from a predominantly young and funk, multi-cultural and multi-lingual team.

“We are excited to partner with MultiChoice in bringing content with a fresher outlook to the Zimbabwean storytelling market. NRTV is very much privileged to be part of the chosen television stations, who have been given the arduous task to tell the Zimbabwean story,” Matanda said.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe general manager Norman Raisbeck said the addition of another Zimbabwean channel was both exciting and satisfying as MultiChoice continues to provide local viewers with more content from which to find a source of locally-selected information, education and entertainment programming.

“We welcome NRTV to the DStv platform and we wish them much success in fulfilling viewer expectations across the country,” he said.

“We are especially excited to hear that NRTV plans to expand its network of staff and offices across the country and to work towards utilisation of 16 languages, including sign language, for extended viewership penetration,” said Raisbeck.

The following are highlights to look forward to on NRTV;

The Daily Dose Show

Genre – News/Magazine

A breakfast magazine show that is informative, educational, high energy and entertaining. Daily Dose follows trends with the objective to start the viewers’ day on a high note.

Family Honour

Genre – General Entertainment

Enjoying childhood games like pada, nhodo, raka raka, hwishu and maflawu, this is a family-uniting, fun-filled game show.

Mhosva

Genre – Current Affairs

A look at the stories of men and women behind bars. The crimes they committed, and the tales told by those affected by these crimes.

Mugariro/Impilo

Genre – Drama

Love, Family politics, drugs, crime, and heartbreak all come into play in this fast-paced drama that tells the stories of the wealthy and the poor in Zimbabwe.

A High School Diary

Genre – Drama

The stories of bullying, violence, and upheaval in a Boys High School. MultiChoice continues to tell the African story through its hyper-local strategy which aims to provide a platform for homegrown African content thereby continuing to grow the African film industry.