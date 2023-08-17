Another Zimbabwean escapes from SA prison

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH AFRICAN police in the Waterberg district in Limpopo province have launched a manhunt for a 32-year-old Zimbabwean man who last Thursday escaped from holding cells at the Lephalale Police Station.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Makhusha, was awaiting trial for fraud.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday.

“It is alleged that Anthony Makhusha was in the Community Service Centre at about 1 pm when he escaped. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation. We have opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation,” he said.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged communities to assist police with information regarding this suspect and not to attempt to apprehend him”.

Col Ledwaba said anyone with information should contact the Detectives Commander Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Hlongwane on +2782 565 7968 or Crime Stop on +278600 10111 or the nearest police station.

The incident comes a few months after a group of heavily armed men attacked a South African police car and freed six Zimbabweans who were being moved to another prison in Limpopo province.

The gang had been arrested for various charges including robbery, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The incident happened along the Vivo road next to the first Schoemansdal turnoff outside Louis Trichardt.

In October last year, seven other Zimbabweans escaped from a prison in Eastern Cape.

They were identified as; Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Lubuyo September, Abraham Moyane, Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile.

The gang escaped from Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda in the early hours of October 18.

In September 2019, 13 Zimbabweans escaped from a prison in Polokwane The gang was reportedly waiting for trial and detained at Seshego police holding cells in the Limpopo provincial capital.

