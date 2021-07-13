Another Zina official resigns

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Another Zimbabwe Netball Association Bulawayo Province executive committee member has resigned barely 24 hours after the provincial secretary tendered her resignation letter.

Committee member Mthokozisi Gambu wrote to the provincial chairperson Joseph Nkomazana on Tuesday announcing her resignation, citing ‘personal reasons’.

“It is with great honour and respect that I tender this resignation letter from the position of interim committee member that I held in your organisatioal structure. I took this unfortunate decision due to personal reasons and would like to concentrate on other pressing issues. I wish you all the best in sports,” reads Gambu’s letter of resignation.

On Monday, provincial secretary Loviniah Bhebhe resigned in protest over what she said was her media influenced suspension by Nkomazana.

Bhebhe was last month ‘suspended’ by Nkomazana over an Africa Day netball tournament held at Sobukhazi High School that saw teams flouting Covid-19 health guidelines.