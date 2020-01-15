Breaking News
Anthrax outbreak hits Masvingo hard

Anthrax outbreak hits Masvingo hard

Anthrax outbreak hits Masvingo hard

15 Jan, 2020 - 14:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Anthrax outbreak hits Masvingo hard

The Chronicle

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo
The number of cattle that have succumbed to Anthrax attack in Bikita in Masvingo province has risen to 40 from 24 with 33 people diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Bikita District Development Coordinator Mr Benard Hadzirambwi confirmed the new developments and said government has since availed 5000 vaccines.

“We have experienced an increase in people diagnosed with anthrax from 28 to 33 while cattle deaths have also risen to 40 from 24,” said Mr Hadzirambwi.

He said Government has availed 5000 vaccines for administering on the district herd.

More details to follow

