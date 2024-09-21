Anti- corruption fight is for all Zimbabweans

Government has said it is not relenting in its fight against corruption which is a serious threat to the country’s progress as it distorts markets, undermines the rule of law, erodes public confidence and compromises service delivery.

Addressing delegates attending the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) annual conference in Victoria Falls on Thursday, Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said there is a need to accelerate the adoption of good corporate governance principles to promote accountability and transparency in both the public and private sectors.

Vice-President Chiwenga said Government was committed to collaborating with the private sector to create a corruption free ecosystem through vigorous enforcement of anti- corruption laws, fostering strong partnerships, enhancing public awareness and providing robust protection to whistle-blowers.

He said the private sector can promote ethical business practices by upholding the principles of good corporate governance and actively participating in anti-corruption initiatives. “The foundation of a prosperous and just society lies in strong corporate governance and ethical business practices,” said Vice-President Chiwenga.

Government has since independence come up with a number of laws to assist in the fight against corruption and has also established institutions to fight the scourge such as the Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC) and recently the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC).

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been challenged to play a leading role in the fight against corruption which in some cases has been institutionalised.

Government has said that it will not allow the rule of law to be suffocated by incidences of corruption for narrow expediencies.

Values of a corruption- free society, it said, should be inculcated in both individuals and organisations.

It is a fact that the cancer of corruption has permeated all levels of society to the extent that some individuals now believe engaging in corruption is an acceptable way of conducting business.

People are being asked to pay for services that should be free.

In some cases Government is being prejudiced of millions of dollars in duty at the country’s borders as individuals that are supposed to pay duty for imported goods pay bribes to officials.

In the private sector, companies are losing millions of dollars as a result of corruption.

The fight against corruption therefore calls for all Zimbabweans in both the public and private sector to rise to the challenge.