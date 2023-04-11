Anti-drug social soccer tournament draws huge crowds

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

BUMPER crowds turned up to watch a social soccer tournament meant to raise awareness on drug and substance abuse at Amaveni Stadium in Kwekwe over the Easter Weekend.

Ten teams drawn from across the district took part in the tournament which took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Hardrock FC eventually won the tournament after outclassing Bullets by 2-1 in an entertaining final.

The winners walked away US$150 richer and they also received medals and a trophy while the runners-up got US$100 and medals.

The remaining 8 teams received a US$30 participation fee.

Organized by the Zanu PF Kwekwe District Youth League, the various stakeholders took turns addressing the gathering on the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Youth Chairperson Cde Ernest Dzoro was the guest of honour and handed over the trophies.

Zanu PF Youth League head of Administration, Cde Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube said the tournament was meant to occupy the youth during the Easter Holidays.

“As a country, we are facing a serious challenge of drugs and substance abuse. This tournament was meant to remove the youth from the streets and occupy them during the Easter Holidays and get them occupied,” he said.

Cde Ncube said stakeholders took the opportunity to raise awareness on drug and substance abuse among youths.

“We are glad for the support we received from stakeholders like ministries of youth, health, women’s affairs, and ZRP among others.

The tournament lived up to its billing as we had bumper crowds who were entertained and educated at the same time.

We will continue supporting our youth and coming up with programs so that they stay away from drugs,” he said.

Cde Ncube who is also vying for the Kwekwe Central Constituency House of Assembly seat pledged to assist Kwekwe City Council in the rehabilitation of Amaveni Stadium.

He also donated soccer balls to every team that participated and a computer to Amaveni Police Station.