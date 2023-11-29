Anti-Sanctions Documentary to show the devastating effects of the illegal embargos on ordinary citizens

File photo: Bulawayo residents carrying placards denouncing the embargo for hurting Zimbabweans during the anti-sanctions march in Bulawayo. (Pictures by Maita Zizhou)

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

AN Anti-Sanctions Documentary to show the devastating effects of the illegal embargos imposed on Zimbabwe by the West and its allies has commenced.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere presented a progress report by his Ministry during the Post Cabinet Media briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

“Anti-sanctions documentary to indicate the effects of sanctions on the people of Zimbabwe across different sectors have commenced and that Bioscope Interactive Outreach Programme has been conducted in Mashonaland Central Province,” said Dr Muswere.

The negative impact that sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have had on the ordinary citizens has surpassed any motivation behind their imposition.

It is ordinary Zimbabweans suffering the most.

Advocacy efforts to lift or ease sanctions are not uncommon, as affected governments And organisations often seek to highlight the negative consequences and argue for their removal.

This can involve diplomatic negotiations, lobbying, public campaigns and designating specific periods to draw attention to the issue, such as an “advocacy month”.

Since 2021, at the behest of Sadc, Zimbabwe designated October as an “anti-sanctions advocacy month.”

Zimbabwe has actively promoted the region’s position and its stance against the sanctions imposed on the country and seeking support from the international community to have them lifted unconditionally.

The efforts have seen Sadc member-states committing themselves to speaking against sanctions, specifically on 25 October every year.

The country has implemented various activities and events aimed at raising awareness about the negative effects of the sanctions, especially on ordinary Zimbabweans on the streets and in the villages.

Sanctions and economic measures having negative consequences on Zimbabweans is a view shared by all Zimbabweans across political divides, it’s no longer debatable.

Following is a general, but disturbing overview of the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwean citizens.

Economic Decline

Sanctions often target specific individuals, entities, or industries, such as restrictions on trade, financial transactions, or access to international markets.

In the case of Zimbabwe, these measures have resulted in a decline in foreign direct investment, reduced economic growth, and limited job opportunities which have seen an overall economic decline leading to reduced incomes and increased poverty levels among ordinary citizens.

It is evident that it is ordinary Zimbabweans who are suffering the most from the illegal sanctions.

High inflation and currency instability

Economic sanctions can contribute to high inflation rates and currency instability. When sanctions limit access to international markets, it becomes challenging to import essential goods, including food, fuel, and medicine.

The scarcity of these goods can drive up prices and erode the purchasing power of ordinary citizens, making it difficult to afford basic necessities.

Unemployment and informal economy

Economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West have seen a rise in job losses and unemployment as businesses struggle to operate under restricted conditions.

In response, many citizens have turned to the informal economy, which often lacks job security, fair wages, and legal protections. This informal sector has provided a safety net for some, but it also perpetuates a cycle of poverty and vulnerability for many Zimbabweans.

Healthcare

Sanctions hinder the availability and affordability of healthcare services. Restricted access to international funding and resources owing to sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe has limited the Government’s ability to invest in public healthcare.

This has resulted in inadequate infrastructure, and shortages of medical supplies, equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

On this basis, sanctions have affected health delivery in Zimbabwe owing to limited access to foreign currency and international markets, hence increasing the risk of disease outbreaks that Zimbabweans have experienced across social and political divides.

Additionally, healthcare professionals have been leaving the country attracted to opportunities abroad, causing a shortage of skilled personnel within the country.

Migration and brain drain

Economic hardship caused by sanctions can drive individuals to seek better opportunities abroad and this has been the case with Zimbabwe. This brain drain has seen skilled professionals leaving the country, which has further negatively impacted the country’s development and the provision of essential services.

Additionally, the increased migration of ordinary citizens can strain resources in neighbouring countries and create social and economic challenges for both Zimbabwe and its neighbours, as has been the case in countries like South Africa and Botswana where Zimbabweans have been migrating for greener pastures and have had to endure the horrors of xenophobic attacks and discrimination.

Food security

Sanctions have had a severe negative impact on food security in Zimbabwe. Restrictions on trade, financial transactions, and access to agricultural inputs can hinder agricultural productivity and disrupt the food supply chain.

This has led to food shortages, price hikes, and increased vulnerability to hunger and malnutrition, particularly among the most vulnerable populations such as children and rural communities.

Education system

The education sector in Zimbabwe has also been affected by sanctions. Limited access to international funding and resources can hamper the development of educational infrastructure, curriculum development, and teacher training programmes.

This has seen a challenge of overcrowded classrooms, inadequate resources, and a decline in the quality of education, ultimately affecting the overall well-being of future prospects and opportunities for Zimbabwean youth and ordinary citizens in general.

Infrastructure development

Sanctions have impeded infrastructure development in Zimbabwe. Limited access to international financing and technology has hindered the construction and maintenance of critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, energy systems, and water supply networks.

This has limited economic development, hindered regional connectivity, and negatively impacted the daily lives of ordinary citizens who rely on these services.

Social and political implications

Sanctions have also seen negative social and political implications in Zimbabwe. The economic hardships caused by sanctions have led to social unrest, political polarisation and increased social inequality in the country.

The sanctions-induced life hardships that Zimbabwe has experienced have strained social cohesion and contributed to the erosion of trust in government institutions among citizens.

The Government has had to divert resources towards managing the impact of sanctions, potentially affecting public services and social welfare programmes as a survival strategy.

Based on the above facts on the impact of sanctions and economic measures imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, the deduction is that; while sanctions are often designed to target specific individuals or regimes, their consequences inadvertently affect ordinary citizens, exacerbating poverty, inequality, and socio-economic challenges.

Over and above all, sanctions are often implemented with political motivations, their impact on the economy can be far-reaching and affect the livelihoods of ordinary citizens, exacerbating poverty, unemployment and inequality.

On the economy of Zimbabwe, sanctions have caused negative investor sentiment about the country. Sanctions have created a negative perception of Zimbabwe as an investment destination.

The country’s reputation has suffered, leading to a loss of investor confidence and reluctance to engage in long-term economic activities.

This further impedes economic growth and development, as well as hinders the country’s ability to attract foreign investment and technology transfer.

Against this bedrock, it should also be acknowledged that the country has lost billions which could have come from Economic Investments to Sanctions.

Drawing an inference from the above factual positions on how the sanctions and economic measures that the West has imposed on Zimbabwe have affected the ordinary Zimbabweans the most, a call for their lifting is justified.

Many have raised concern over the plausibility of designating time to amplify advocacy against sanctions by SADC and Zimbabwe, arguing that the effort is not worth it and will not have any effect.