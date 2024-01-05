Anti-smuggling team seizes 2 100 litres of petrol in Plumtree

Mkhululi Ncube, online writer

THE Anti-Smuggling Team in Plumtree has successfully confiscated 2 100 litres of smuggled petrol after apprehending a suspected smuggler, Brighton Chinamira.

Chinamira, was arrested on New Year’s Day while driving a Toyota Granvia loaded with 70 by 30 litres of petrol, following a high-speed chase. The arrest took place at the Figtree tollgate as Chinamira was heading towards Bulawayo from Plumtree.

In their ongoing efforts to combat the pervasive smuggling problem along the border with Botswana, the Anti-Smuggling Team has made multiple arrests, displaying their commitment to curbing the illicit trade.