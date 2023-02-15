Anti-Valentine Week is upon us #ItAlwaysEndsInTears

Maita Zizhou and Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporters

WHERE there is happiness, “it is bound to end in, tears.”

Valentine’s Week with all the pulsating romance ended on 14 February.

On 13 February we wrote a piece about how Valentine’s Day is a culmination of six days of loving bliss starting 7 February and ending on 14 February.

What happens after the magic?

When the roses have withered, the chocolates melted and the whole excitement of valentine’s week is over. There comes the time for unresolved issues.

Enter the Anti-Valentine Week that no one has probably ever told you about.

It starts on 15 February dubbed “Slap Day” and ends with Breakup Day on 21 February.

The week is all about cleansing yourself from bad love memories and re-discovering oneself through self-love to start a fresh love journey or revive an existing flame.

Slap Day February 15: On this day people are allowed to slap their exes who cheated on them or broke their hearts. People may also slap away negativity as it’s actually a day to forget about your exes and move on with life.

Kick Day February 16: We all have gifts and beautiful memories from our Exes. Kick Day is dedicated to kicking away all the gifts, and negativity left in your life by your ex or memories you have about them.

Perfume Day February 17: On this day people should treat themselves by going all out and buying that gorgeous perfume they had been longing for a long time. This day is about self-love.

Flirt Day February 18: Now that you are smelling good and you have regained self-esteem, you are primed to start a new relationship. Flirt Day may involve trying your luck by talking to that long time crush, or have a good time with your beau to spice things up. After all, life is all about new experiences and being happily in love.

Confession Day February 19 After flirting you then confess to your crush on “Confession Day” which falls on February 19. This day gives you an opportunity to open up to your crush and tell them how you feel. If you have a partner, maybe confess to your mistakes from the past and apologize.

Missing Day February 20: A day dedicated to showing your loved ones how you miss them. Be careful not to end up texting your ex and regretting the decision later.

Breakup Day February 21 As we said, “it always ends in tears!” The Anti-Valentine’s Week ends on 21 February. This day marks the end of the cycle of love and hate and urges people to treat bygones as bygones. Breakup Day is the right opportunity to end a toxic relationship. It will be worthwhile to shed those cleansing tears and move on.