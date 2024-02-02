Anticipation peaks as Nama nominees set to be unveiled next Friday

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zimbabwean creatives, both local and abroad, will have to patiently wait until next Friday to discover if they have secured a spot on this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) nominees list.

The eagerly awaited list will be disclosed through traditional channels in the digital space on February 9.

Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) revealed that they are in the final stages of preparations for the event, with only 22 days left until the big day.

“The nominees’ announcement is scheduled for February 9, 2024. The announcement will take place at midday and will be broadcast live on the National Arts Merit Awards and National Arts Council Facebook pages,” stated the spokesperson.

Established in 2002, Nama comprises 33 awards spanning various categories, including Visual Arts, Film and Television, Spoken Word, Media, Music, Dance, Literary, and Theatre.

Discussing changes from the previous year, former NACZ director Nicholas Moyo highlighted the significant shift in the media awards category, which will now be presented as special awards.

“Media awards are going to be given under special awards. They will not come in now as a category of their own. They will come under special awards. NAMA also gives special awards like the Outstanding Promoter, Arts Service Award, Arts Personality Award, Artist Best in the Diaspora, and Lifetime Achievement Awards. Due to the crucial role it plays in supporting the arts, the media award is now elevated to be a special award,” explained Moyo.

Nominations for the People’s Choice Award closed on Wednesday, introducing an element of suspense to see which creatives stood out as favorites in the past year. – @mthabisi_mthire