Antipas bullish . . . Eyes nothing short of victory against Caps

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A bullish Joey Antipas says his side needs nothing but victory when they host log leaders Caps United in a top of the table Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Chicken Inn sit on 43 points, seven behind Caps United, and cannot afford to lose further ground on the leaders.

A defeat could push the Gamecocks out of contention and Antipas is fully aware of that likelihood.

“Honestly there is nothing much to talk about. It’s simple for us; we have to beat Caps United if we are to stay in the title matrix. We need to win, nothing else,” said Antipas.

Antipas only arrived in Bulawayo yesterday from national team duty in Lesotho where the Warriors held the home side to a 0-0 draw to qualify for the 2020 Chan finals in Cameroon.

Chicken Inn have been training under Antipas’ trusted lieutenant Prince Matore during his tour of duty.

The Gamecocks will go into the match handicapped, as three of their central defenders are out of the tie. Moses Jackson and Liberty Chakaroma are both nursing injuries, while Guide Goddard is suspended.

Caps United might be without their head coach Darlington Dodo, who lost his son in a road accident at the weekend.

Besides, Method Mwanjali, who picked up a season ending injury, the visitors will miss the services of Kudzai Nyamupfukudza through injury and the suspended Valentine Musarurwa.

The last time the two teams met in June, the Gamecocks emerged 3-1 victors in a match that Clive Augusto scored a hat-trick at the National Sports Stadium. Dominic Chungwa scored Caps United’s consolation.

Augusto left the Bulawayo-based outfit mid-season to join Maritzburg United in South Africa and since then the Gamecocks have been struggling for goals.

Chicken Inn have opted to use Barbourfields Stadium for today’s encounter instead of their preferred Luveve Stadium to maximise on gate takings from the match. — @innocentskizoe.