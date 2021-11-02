Antipas hails charges

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE falling 1-2 to Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi on Saturday, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has praised his players for a spirited second-half performance.

The Gamecocks took the lead in the eighth minute through the hard running Brian Muza following a neat exchange of passes with the equally speedy and skillful Obriel Chirinda.Muza’s goal was cancelled out by dazzling ex-Warriors’ midfielder Denver Mukamba, who fired home a breathtaking free kick from the edge of the box. Nyasha Chintuli then nodded home a fine cross from Bruno Mutigo seven minutes before half-time to complete Ngezi’s comeback.

However, the Gamecocks controlled possession in the second-half, but failed to convert a number of glorious chances which came their way. Muza had a goal disallowed after using his hand to turn the ball into the net. Chirinda and Munashe Pini were also culprits in many instances after being fed by George Majika, Clive Dzingayi, Passmore Bernard and Shepherd “Malume” Mhlanga.

“We need to keep our heads up and keep going as we now focus on the league competition. We have a formidable side, but we have always struggled in this Chibuku Super Cup competition. It was good for us to at least get into the quarter-finals. It’s very unfortunate that we came short.

“I give credit to the boys for giving a spirited performance, especially in the second-half. We created a lot of chances that could have seen us win the match, but if you don’t bury your chances you are bound to lose,” said Antipas.

While admitting that Chicken Inn gave them a good run for their Chibuku Super Cup semi-final ticket, Ngezi coach Rodwell Dhlakama said they are prepared to face any opponent.

“We scored two goals in the first-half and managed to defend (our lead). It was very difficult to defend. It was an epic battle against Chicken Inn; they gave us a torrid time, especially in the second-half. We had a good first half and a decent second-half. I’m, however, happy that we managed to sail through to the next stage.

We are not worried about who will be our next opponents. We will take any opponent which will come our way. We just need to be mentally and physically strong so that we progress to the final,” said Dhlakama.

Other teams that progressed to the last four stage are FC Platinum, Dynamos and Cranborne Bullets. — @FungaiMuderere