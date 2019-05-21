Antipas heaps praise on Augusto

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn’s prolific striker Clive Augusto, who has banged eight goals in eight games, has been recognised as the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League player of the month for April.

Augusto, whose average scoring ratio is a goal per game, has been inspirational for Chicken Inn, bagging two braces in eight games, first on Matchday 1 in the Gamecocks’ 3-1 home win against ZPC Kariba and at the weekend when they clobbered Chapungu 3-0 in Zvishavane.

The striker, who joined Chicken Inn from Ngezi Platinum Stars, only failed to score in two games, the 1-0 defeats to Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas, whose side is second on the league table with 17 points, two behind leaders Caps United, heaped praises on Augusto.

“Obviously we’re happy that Clive’s contribution to the team is being recognised. He’s one lad who works hard and would not have done it without the help of his teammates whom I’m sure share his joy. Besides this individual recognition, our focus as a club is for the team to do well and continue with our strong challenge for the title,” said Antipas.

The Chicken Inn guv’nor will be wrestling for the championship from Caps United gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe, who was voted coach of the month for April. Caps United bounced back from a shock 1-2 defeat to Chapungu to beat Mushowani Stars 3-2.

Antipas wants his players to maintain their consistency and build on the three-match winning streak.

“What is key in this race is consistency and to take each game as it comes in this marathon race. It’s still a long way, but if we keep our momentum, maintain guard as we march on, we should be able to fight to the wire. Maintaining consistency is also good for players’ confidence,” Antipas said.

Defending champions FC Platinum recovered from a shock 1-0 loss to Premiership newboys TelOne to dismiss ZPC Kariba 2-0 at Mandava Stadium.

Winger Rahman Kutsanzira returned to the first team with a goal, while veteran midfielder Devon Chafa ensured that the platinum miners moved into third from fifth with a goal from the penalty spot. The reigning champions are two points behind Caps United.

Hwange suffered their second consecutive defeat, going down 1-2 to Black Rhinos, stretching their winless run to three matches. The coalminers, who started the season on fire, are now seventh with 13 points.

At the tail end, log anchors Bulawayo Chiefs collected their first set of maximum points when they stifled Dynamos’ recovery with a 2-0 win.

Ailing Bulawayo giants Highlanders remained stuck second from the bottom after battling to a goalless draw with Herentals to remain the only team without a win in the PSL.

Yadah and Mushowani Stars swapped places, with the latter sliding into 16th place following their loss to Caps United. Yadah held Ngezi to a 1-1 draw and moved into 15th place.

Match Day Eight results

Saturday:

-FC Platinum 2-0 ZPC Kariba

-Black Rhinos 2-1 Hwange

-Harare City 2-1 Triangle United

-Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Dynamos

-Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-1 Yadah

Sunday:

-Manica Diamonds 1-1 TelOne

-Highlanders 0-0 Herentals

-Chapungu 0-3 Chicken Inn

-Caps United 3-2 Mushowani Stars

Table



P W D L F A GD PTS

Caps United 8 6 1 1 15 6 9 19

Chicken Inn 8 6 0 2 15 4 11 18

FC Platinum 8 5 2 1 11 4 7 17

Chapungu 8 5 1 2 13 8 5 16

ZPC Kariba 8 5 0 3 7 7 0 15

Black Rhinos 8 4 2 2 10 9 1 14

Hwange 8 4 1 3 8 7 1 13

Ngezi Platinum 8 3 2 3 7 7 0 11

Manica Diamonds 8 3 2 3 8 9 -1 11

TelOne 8 2 4 2 4 4 0 10

Harare City 8 3 1 4 8 10 -2 10

Dynamos 8 3 1 4 6 8 -2 10

Herentals 8 1 5 2 3 4 -1 8

Triangle United 8 2 1 5 9 12 -3 7

Yadah 8 1 3 4 6 11 -5 6

Mushowani 8 1 2 5 8 12 -4 5

Highlanders 8 0 5 3 2 8 -6 5

Bulawayo Chiefs 8 1 1 6 5 15 -10 4

— @ZililoR