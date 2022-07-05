Antipas, Muza claim June PSL awards

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN coach Joey Antipas and striker Brian Muza have bagged their second individual accolades of the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership season after being voted Coach of the Month and Player of the Month for June.

These are their second accolades following a haul in February.

The PSL announced on Tuesday morning that the duo was voted the best for June, giving Antipas and Muza something to smile about following Saturday’s 3-0 home drubbing by champions FC Platinum.

In June, teams played two games, with Chicken Inn winning both against Triangle United (1-0) at Gibbo Stadium and a 4-1 demolition of Cranborne Bullets 4-1 in Mutare.

Muza has scored 10 goals and has been a consistent performer for Chicken Inn and his performances are why they are challenging for the championship. – @ZililoR