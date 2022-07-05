Antipas, Muza claim June PSL awards

Antipas, Muza claim June PSL awards

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN coach Joey Antipas and striker Brian Muza have bagged their second individual accolades of the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership season after being voted Coach of the Month and Player of the Month for June.

These are their second accolades following a haul in February.

The PSL announced on Tuesday morning that the duo was voted the best for June, giving Antipas and Muza something to smile about following Saturday’s 3-0 home drubbing by champions FC Platinum.

In June, teams played two games, with Chicken Inn winning both against Triangle United (1-0) at Gibbo Stadium and a 4-1 demolition of Cranborne Bullets 4-1 in Mutare.

Muza has scored 10 goals and has been a consistent performer for Chicken Inn and his performances are why they are challenging for the championship. – @ZililoR

