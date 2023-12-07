Antipas set to bounce back

Sports Writer

VETERAN football coach Joey “Mafero” Antipas looks set to bounce back at Chicken Inn next season amid revelations that the club is not happy with this year’s returns.

The Gamecocks were under head coach Prince Matore and his assistant Farai Tawarechera with Antipas being the technical advisor.

But following the lifting of the ban of Caf B holders, Antipas can now sit on the dugout. It is hoped his return will breathe life in the 2015 champions.

A source privy to developments at Gamecocks told Zimpapers Sports Hub that Matore and Tawarechera are set for a divorce with the former league winners after commandeering a ship that posted a string of poor results.

Under the guidance of the duo in the 2023 season, Gamecocks managed to post 11 wins, 16 draws and seven defeats in the process amassing 49 points, 17 adrift from eventual league winners Ngezi Platinum Stars.

A source within the Gamecocks camp said the club’s leadership is contemplating bringing back Antipas to their technical team.

Antipas, who early this year was re-assigned to the position of technical director at the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit, will be expected to make a comeback with his own backroom staff.

“The club is on the verge of parting ways with head coach Matore and his assistant Tawarechera. Nothing has been finalised yet. However, if that does happen Joey Antipas is set to bounce back as the club’s head coach and he is set to bring his own assistants,” said the source.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara declined to comment on the matter.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that is football related. At the moment, I’m occupied. I will get back to you as soon as I’m done,” said Hara.

The former league champions elevated Matore to the position of head coach early this year.

Matore, a Caf A licence holder, has over the years worked closely with Antipas as his lieutenant. When Antipas joined Chicken Inn in 2014, he brought Matore as his assistant.

The pair was in charge of the Simbisa Brands-bankrolled side when the Gamecocks won their first ever league title in 2015, which saw them play in the prestigious 2016 Caf Champions League where they were booted out by eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the preliminary round.

Antipas and Matore even left Chicken Inn together for South Africa’s AmaZulu in 2016 before returning to the Gamecocks at the beginning of 2018 after parting ways with Usuthu in 2017.

Tawachera, a former Tsholotsho FC, Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City coach is also Caf A badge holder.

Antipas, an old-timer, who also won the league title with Motor Action in 2010 and also boasts of successful coaching stints with the senior national soccer team, has a Caf B licence.

It was after Zifa implemented standardisation for local football coaching that requires all top-flight coaches to possess a Caf A licence at the beginning of the 2017 season that Antipas was elbowed out of Gamecocks technical bench before the start of the 2023 season.

Standardisation of coaches meant that Premiership gaffers and their assistants must be in possession of a Caf A badge but that has since been reversed by the Lincoln Mutasa led Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Normalisation Committee (NC).