Antipas sings Donovan praises

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas says goalkeeper Donovan Bernard will be missed if he makes a move away from the club.

This comes after his heroic exploits that saw him save Chicken Inn from what looked to be a defeat against Bulawayo Chiefs at the weekend.

The match ended nil-all thanks to Bernard.

Bernard saved a Never Rauzhi penalty kick before going on to make other point blank saves which proved why he is the country’s number one.

Antipas had nothing but nice words for his shotstopper.

“Donovan is a great keeper. To have him in our side is great news. He is keeping clean sheets and for us it’s a great boost. If he has to go we will miss him. We will certainly miss Donovan if he does go,” said Antipas.

Already, South Africa’s Supersport United chief scout, Paul Matthews has been in the country to assess Bernard.

Matthews was in the company of one of the country’s renowned player agents, Gibson Mahachi when Chicken Inn played host to Dynamos.

The goalkeeper is set to go through further assessment when Zimbabwe play their World Cup Qualifiers in South Africa next month.

The Warriors’ fixtures against Lesotho and South Africa will be played across the Limpopo River, since Zimbabwe is still without a stadium certified to play host to international matches.

Rufaro Stadium is still being renovated and even struggled to get the Zifa First Instance Board (FIB)’s approval for the hosting of Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches

Interestingly, earlier on this year, Supersport United, who are fondly known as Matsatsantsa aPitori, invited Dynamos goalminder Martin Mapisa for a brief trial stint.

Supersport United provides home to ex-Warriors duo of Washington Arubi and Onismor Bhasera.

The club once had Kudakwashe Mahachi, the late imposing Warriors goalkeeper George Chigova and Terrence Dzukamanja in their books.—@innocentskizoe